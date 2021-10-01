Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 86.9% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 33.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Bancolombia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 34,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

