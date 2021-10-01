Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

