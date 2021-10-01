Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $575.72 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $637.69 and its 200-day moving average is $562.00. The company has a market capitalization of $274.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.