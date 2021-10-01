Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.64

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.64 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.16). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17), with a volume of 358,668 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.