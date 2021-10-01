Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $498.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

