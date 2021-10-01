Devery Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $81,325.78 and $2,665.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00117928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00182116 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

