Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Receives $3.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.