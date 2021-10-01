BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.97 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002920 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $8.46 million and $1.97 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

