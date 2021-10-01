LINK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. LINK has a market cap of $645.90 million and $1.36 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $108.09 or 0.00226979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

