EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $1,147.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

