Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded to Outperform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NBR opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $795.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. Research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

