Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Rises By 300.0%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 655,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

