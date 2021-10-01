Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.84

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as low as C$9.25. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 155,508 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUG shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

