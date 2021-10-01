Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.85

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $16.50. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 48,138 shares changing hands.

ALPMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

