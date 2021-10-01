The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

INTG opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $61.61.

About The InterGroup

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

