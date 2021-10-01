Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the August 31st total of 215,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Huize stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.09. Huize has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Huize alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Huize in the second quarter valued at $4,118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Huize during the 1st quarter worth about $3,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huize by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Huize during the second quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Huize in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.