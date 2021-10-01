Analysts Set Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.61.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

