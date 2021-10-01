Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unilever PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Unilever in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

