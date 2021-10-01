Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBSFY. Societe Generale cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

UBSFY stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

