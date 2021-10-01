Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

XPL stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.62. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

