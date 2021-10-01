Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,400 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.