HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,516 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.