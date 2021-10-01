HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

ENB stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

