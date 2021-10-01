Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Aflac worth $72,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $52.13 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

