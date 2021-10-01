JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $437,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

