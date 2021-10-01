Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $764,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

PPG stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

