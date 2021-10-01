HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.24.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

