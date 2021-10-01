Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.26% of Carter’s worth $420,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of CRI opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

