Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,011 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.22% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.