Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 741.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 365,722 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -423.38 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

