Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $222.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

