Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 90,481 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

HST opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

