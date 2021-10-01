Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after buying an additional 825,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

