591 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,088 shares of company stock worth $502,167. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

