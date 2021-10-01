Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.