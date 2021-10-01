Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Issued By Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $765.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

