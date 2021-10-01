Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 299.8% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 299.8% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $181.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00134766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.52 or 1.00243405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06787476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

