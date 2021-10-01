Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

BND stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

