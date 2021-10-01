The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of The Long-Term Care ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The Long-Term Care ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

