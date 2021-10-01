Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.874 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

