Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.91 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

