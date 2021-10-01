Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.71 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.81. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

