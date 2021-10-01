Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 5,150 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avalara were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

