12,524 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after buying an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after buying an additional 162,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

