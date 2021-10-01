Twin Tree Management LP Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Shares of WM opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

