DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.15.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $205.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.87. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $4,557,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,066,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,538,225. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 367,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DoorDash by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

