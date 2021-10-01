Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $25.87 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.