SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $263.90

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.90 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 289.30 ($3.78). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 2,642,668 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.