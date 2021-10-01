Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.74

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.74 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 5,574,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.15.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

