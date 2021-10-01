MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.20

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.20 and traded as low as C$19.84. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.88, with a volume of 213,830 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 266.36. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.